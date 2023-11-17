Students write letters for victims of the Louisiana Tech Stabbings

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - On Monday, Nov. 13, four women were stabbed at the Lambright Sports and Wellness Center at Louisiana Tech. One woman, Annie Robinson, died from her injuries the next day.

The Black Student Union, Union Board, Student Government Association, and many other organizations are focusing on how they can help in the wake of a tragedy. President of the SGA, Connor Smith, said this week has been a really difficult time, but right now, it’s just about unifying the community.

“We hope nothing like this ever happens again. But in the meantime, we’re gonna pray for the for the families that have been impacted,” Smith said.

On Wednesday morning, the SGA put up a table where students and staff members were able to write letters to the victims and their families. Ethan Jeffus, a member of the SGA, said this is just one way to bring people together.

“It’s going to go a long way towards strengthening our community and showing a force of unity, showing that our campus is strong and that we as students, we, as members of the Ruston community are supporting the victims of this terrible incident,” Jeffus said.

Jeffus said the overwhelming support from students and staff writing letters and praying has reassured the Tech community that they are stronger together.

“This tragedy may have happened here. But that’s not who we are. We are a community and we’re strong. And we’re going to come together and work forward and overcome this tragedy by joining together,” Jeffus said.

The cards will be sent out to the victims and their families next week. SGA members also told KNOE they plan to continue looking for ways to support students and staff during this dark time.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.