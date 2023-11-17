Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Rep. C. Travis Johnson vying for reelection for State Representative seat in District 21

The run-off election is Saturday, November 18th, and the State Representative for District 21 is on the ballot.
By Destiny Beasley
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The run-off election is Saturday, November 18th, and the State Representative for District 21 is on the ballot.

Representative C. Travis Johnson is vying for reelection, and he said he is continuing his platform of “championing for economic development.”

Johnson said he believes in the Second Amendment rights and family values, but boosting the economy in District 21 is his biggest priority.

He said he created the Delta Bike Trail Commission, which created bike trails and RV parks to help boost tourism. Johnson said if he is re-elected, he wants to continue the work he has done over the last few years.

“I actually took real action having federal grants, and bringing state money already to two major commissions, getting money for water for Tallulah, getting water updates for Ferriday. Focus on drainage and sewage. I have been working tirelessly, and I am going to continue the path to make sure our economic situation changes,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he believes his tenure plan will create economic change.

Head to the Secretary of State’s website for more information on the run-off election.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after getting stabbed on Louisiana Tech campus
Police detail timeline leading up to Louisiana Tech stabbings
Annie Richardson tragically died following a stabbing spree at Louisiana Tech. Richardson was a...
Ruston community mourns the loss of Annie Richardson, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech stabbings
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Officials say one person has been injured following a shooting in a Monroe neighborhood.
1 person killed following shooting in Monroe neighborhood, officials say
Students and members of the Ruston community gathered at Louisiana Tech for a candlelight vigil...
Louisiana State Police take lead on investigation into Louisiana Tech stabbings

Latest News

Today was another furry Friday in the KNOE studio, and Roxanne Smith from Paws of NELA joined...
Adopt a Pet: Meet Simon
The run-off election is Saturday, November 18th, and the State Representative for District 21...
Two candidates running for District 21 State Representative
Today was another furry Friday in the KNOE studio, and Roxanne Smith from Paws of NELA joined...
Adopt a Pet: Meet Simon
With a background in agriculture and business, James Davis said he believes he brings a unique...
Candidate James Davis vying for State Representative seat in District 21