Rep. C. Travis Johnson vying for reelection for State Representative seat in District 21

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The run-off election is Saturday, November 18th, and the State Representative for District 21 is on the ballot.

Representative C. Travis Johnson is vying for reelection, and he said he is continuing his platform of “championing for economic development.”

Johnson said he believes in the Second Amendment rights and family values, but boosting the economy in District 21 is his biggest priority.

He said he created the Delta Bike Trail Commission, which created bike trails and RV parks to help boost tourism. Johnson said if he is re-elected, he wants to continue the work he has done over the last few years.

“I actually took real action having federal grants, and bringing state money already to two major commissions, getting money for water for Tallulah, getting water updates for Ferriday. Focus on drainage and sewage. I have been working tirelessly, and I am going to continue the path to make sure our economic situation changes,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he believes his tenure plan will create economic change.

Head to the Secretary of State’s website for more information on the run-off election.

