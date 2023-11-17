LSP arrests Ruston pharmacist accused of insurance fraud

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police arrested Ruston pharmacist Joshua Miller on Oct. 5 who they say is accused of insurance fraud. LSP’s Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit began an investigation after receiving a complaint of suspected fraudulent insurance from the Louisiana Department of Insurance.

LSP’s investigation revealed that between Nov. 2017 and March 2022, Miller, 39, fraudulently billed prescriptions. LSP IFAT obtained an arrest warrant for Miller from the Lincoln Parish 3rd Judicial District Court.

Miller was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center without incident on Nov. 16 for 229 counts of prohibited activities and sanctions.

