Louisiana Tech men’s basketball wins their 11th straight game over ULM

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech improves to 2-1 after beating the ULM Warhawks, 73-63. Isiah Crawford put on a show for Louisiana Tech, putting up 24 points and nine rebounds. The Bulldogs now head back to the friendly confines of the Thomas Assembly Center on Tuesday to take on Southern Utah. ULM looks to rebound against Ecclesia at home next Monday.

