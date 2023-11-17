KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Mild & Misty Friday, Sunshine Returns Over the Weekend

Happy Friday! Areas of mist are on tap this morning. Watch out for low visibility. Otherwise, plan for another cloudy day with temperatures climbing into the 70s. If you’re traveling this weekend, there are no weather concerns. Sunshine is back in the picture on Saturday. Highs will be sitting near 70 degrees. We’ll see more clouds on Sunday. Our next weather system brings showers and storms into the region Sunday night into Monday. Some storms on Monday could become strong to severe. Be sure to stay with us for updates. Sunshine, cooler, and drier weather return just in time for Thanksgiving.

Today: Watch out for areas of mist this morning. Expect more cloud cover, with highs aiming for the low to mid 70s.

Tonight: Under a partly cloudy sky, lows fall into the middle 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Temperatures will top out near 70 degrees.

Sunday: Sun and clouds mixed. Highs will reach near 70 degrees.

Monday: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms on tap. Some storms could become strong to severe. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to lower 80s. It will be breezy as well.

Tuesday: Some showers may linger in the morning. Otherwise, it’s a mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool day with highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday: Sunshine returns and highs reach the upper 50s.

Thursday (Thanksgiving): It’s a dry and sunny day with highs topping out around 60 degrees.

