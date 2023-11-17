Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Sunshine Returns for the Weekend, Strong Storms Possible Monday

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cloudy skies are expected to stick around through this afternoon, with sunshine finally expected to return tomorrow. The forecast this weekend calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s, so make sure to soak up the pleasant weather while you can! Strong to severe storms will be possible on Monday as a cold front is expected to push through the ArkLaMiss during the afternoon and evening hours. Currently, the region has been placed under a SLIGHT (level 2 of 5) risk. After the cold front moves through, pleasant and seasonable weather is expected just in time for Thanksgiving.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies expected. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures expected. High temperatures will top out in the low 70s.

Sunday: Abundant sunshine is in the forecast. High temperatures will top out in the low 70s.

Monday: Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms may be severe. High temperatures will top out in the low 80s. Chance of rain 60%.

Tuesday: A few showers will be possible during the morning hours, followed by partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30% before noon.

Wednesday: Sunny skies return! High temperatures will top out in the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving: More sunshine is in the forecast. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

You can stay up to date with the latest weather information by downloading our free KNOE Weather app, or by following us on social media – Facebook: @KNOE8Weather & @JakeLambright.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after getting stabbed on Louisiana Tech campus
Police detail timeline leading up to Louisiana Tech stabbings
Annie Richardson tragically died following a stabbing spree at Louisiana Tech. Richardson was a...
Ruston community mourns the loss of Annie Richardson, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech stabbings
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Officials say one person has been injured following a shooting in a Monroe neighborhood.
1 person killed following shooting in Monroe neighborhood, officials say
Students and members of the Ruston community gathered at Louisiana Tech for a candlelight vigil...
Louisiana State Police take lead on investigation into Louisiana Tech stabbings

Latest News

KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Ensure your child is weather-prepared while getting on and off the bus each weekday with KNOE's...
Bus Stop Forecast - Friday, 11/17/23
KNOE Late Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter