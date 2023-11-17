KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Sunshine Returns for the Weekend, Strong Storms Possible Monday

Cloudy skies are expected to stick around through this afternoon, with sunshine finally expected to return tomorrow. The forecast this weekend calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s, so make sure to soak up the pleasant weather while you can! Strong to severe storms will be possible on Monday as a cold front is expected to push through the ArkLaMiss during the afternoon and evening hours. Currently, the region has been placed under a SLIGHT (level 2 of 5) risk. After the cold front moves through, pleasant and seasonable weather is expected just in time for Thanksgiving.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies expected. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures expected. High temperatures will top out in the low 70s.

Sunday: Abundant sunshine is in the forecast. High temperatures will top out in the low 70s.

Monday: Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms may be severe. High temperatures will top out in the low 80s. Chance of rain 60%.

Tuesday: A few showers will be possible during the morning hours, followed by partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30% before noon.

Wednesday: Sunny skies return! High temperatures will top out in the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving: More sunshine is in the forecast. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

You can stay up to date with the latest weather information by downloading our free KNOE Weather app, or by following us on social media – Facebook: @KNOE8Weather & @JakeLambright.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.