Kiroli Elementary School holds first Turkey Trot

Kindergarten through fifth grade students ran in the first Turkey Trot at Kiroli Elementary School.
By Gabby Ballew
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Kindergarten through fifth grade students at Kiroli Elementary School ran in the first Turkey Trot on November 16th.

Parents came out and volunteered their time along with some Kiroli staff members. They were also able to pledge a certain amount of money for each lap the kids ran around the track.

Principal Carolyn Norris says the Turkey Trot not only promotes a healthy lifestyle, but it also helps raise money for technology and playground equipment improvements.

