Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Groundbreaking held for $31 million Chase Operations Center in Ruston

The 31-million-dollar facility is being built just past the Hobby Lobby Shopping Center near Interstate 20 Cooktown Road.
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today (Nov. 16) Chase broke ground on a new $31 million operations center in Ruston. The site will be an extension of the Chase Operations in Monroe, according to JPMorgan Chase.

The new center is five acres and will be located on Woodward Avenue.

“Chase celebrated our thirtieth year of doing business in North Louisiana earlier this year. This groundbreaking in Ruston is an important moment in our ongoing commitment to our region, “ said Tania Hilburn, managing director and site lead for the Chase Home Lending operation in Monroe. “Our company recognizes the quality and commitment of our local workforce. We’re excited to grow and welcome new employees to our Chase family.”

When the facility opens they will hire about 50 people, however, they won’t be stopping there - they have plans to eventually employ 200 people.

Entry-level employees will be paid no less than $20 per hour and will receive the firm’s full benefits package, which includes health care coverage and retirement savings, according to JPMorgan Chase.

“Congratulations to Chase, the City of Ruston and Lincoln Parish for this substantial investment into the region. Ruston is continuously building up their economy and this new operations center will bring value and new partnerships to flourish for decades to come,” said Justyn Dixon, President and CEO of the North Louisiana Economic Partnership.

Construction will officially start at the beginning of 2024 and will hopefully be finished the following year.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say one person has been injured following a shooting in a Monroe neighborhood.
1 person killed following shooting in Monroe neighborhood, officials say
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Mayor: One victim of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings has passed away
Woman dies after getting stabbed on Louisiana Tech campus
Police detail timeline leading up to Louisiana Tech stabbings
Annie Richardson tragically died following a stabbing spree at Louisiana Tech. Richardson was a...
Ruston community mourns the loss of Annie Richardson, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech stabbings
Monroe man arrested for possession of child pornography

Latest News

Students write letters for victims of the Louisiana Tech Stabbings
Students write letters for victims of the Louisiana Tech Stabbings
Students write letters for victims of the Louisiana Tech Stabbings
LA tech SGA writing notes to victims families
Kindergarten through fifth grade students ran in the first Turkey Trot.
Kiroli Elementary School holds first Turkey Trot
Replenishment for Louisiana Tech University Blood Drive on Nov. 16, 2023
LifeShare Blood Center unites with LA Tech for Replenishment Blood Drive
Kindergarten through fifth grade students ran in the first Turkey Trot at Kiroli Elementary...
Kiroli Elementary School's first Turkey Trot