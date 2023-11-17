Groundbreaking held for $31 million Chase Operations Center in Ruston

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today (Nov. 16) Chase broke ground on a new $31 million operations center in Ruston. The site will be an extension of the Chase Operations in Monroe, according to JPMorgan Chase.

The new center is five acres and will be located on Woodward Avenue.

“Chase celebrated our thirtieth year of doing business in North Louisiana earlier this year. This groundbreaking in Ruston is an important moment in our ongoing commitment to our region, “ said Tania Hilburn, managing director and site lead for the Chase Home Lending operation in Monroe. “Our company recognizes the quality and commitment of our local workforce. We’re excited to grow and welcome new employees to our Chase family.”

When the facility opens they will hire about 50 people, however, they won’t be stopping there - they have plans to eventually employ 200 people.

Entry-level employees will be paid no less than $20 per hour and will receive the firm’s full benefits package, which includes health care coverage and retirement savings, according to JPMorgan Chase.

“Congratulations to Chase, the City of Ruston and Lincoln Parish for this substantial investment into the region. Ruston is continuously building up their economy and this new operations center will bring value and new partnerships to flourish for decades to come,” said Justyn Dixon, President and CEO of the North Louisiana Economic Partnership.

Construction will officially start at the beginning of 2024 and will hopefully be finished the following year.

