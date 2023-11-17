Advertise
Glenwood Regional Medical Center to transition to in-house hospitalist group

Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Glenwood Regional Medical Center(KNOE)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Glenwood Regional Medical Center has announced it is transitioning to an in-house hospitalist group. This means that hospitalists, physicians who care for hospital inpatients, will be under local management.

According to Glenwood, this is a change that represents a natural extension of its ongoing commitment to providing exceptional healthcare.

“You will see familiar faces on the medical ward and in the intensive care unit. Thank you for continuing to trust us with your healthcare,” said the Chief Medical Officer at Glenwood, Dr. Mark Boersma.

Glenwood officials said the new in-house model will offer more patient-focused personalized and cohesive care.

For more information on the services Glenwood offers, visit their website.

