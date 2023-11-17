Advertise
Dex Carvey, son of Dana Carvey, dies at age 32

FILE - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum and "Wayne's World" star Dana Carvey, died...
FILE - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum and "Wayne's World" star Dana Carvey, died at the age of 32, his family said Thursday.(Jon Sullivan)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum Dana Carvey, died at the age of 32, his family said Thursday.

Dana Carvey said on Twitter that his son had died of an accidental drug overdose.

“Dex packed a lot into those 32 years,” Dana Carvey said. “He was extremely talented at so many things - music, art, film making, comedy - and pursued all of them passionately.”

