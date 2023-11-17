Candidate James Davis vying for State Representative seat in District 21

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The run-off election is Saturday, November 18th, and the State Representative for District 21 is on the ballot.

With a background in agriculture and business, James Davis said he believes he brings a unique perspective to the political arena.

Davis ran for the state seat in 2019, and he said through his wait now is the perfect time to run again. He said he has shown his ability continuously over the past 30 years, and he is counting to put the community first.

Davis said his platform focuses on agriculture and infrastructure because people in the region want to see a change.

“How can we attract other businesses and companies to our area when we don’t have clean drinking water? Infrastructure is one of our number one problems, and it is my number one priority. The roads are horrible, the water is horrible, we have a bad sewage problem simply because all of our pipes were put in before we were born,” said Davis.

If elected, Davis said he wants people to come to him with concerns and questions, and that he will make himself accessible to voters.

For more information on the run-off elections head to the Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.