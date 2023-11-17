Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Candidate James Davis vying for State Representative seat in District 21

With a background in agriculture and business, James Davis said he believes he brings a unique perspective to the political arena.
By Destiny Beasley
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The run-off election is Saturday, November 18th, and the State Representative for District 21 is on the ballot.

With a background in agriculture and business, James Davis said he believes he brings a unique perspective to the political arena.

Davis ran for the state seat in 2019, and he said through his wait now is the perfect time to run again. He said he has shown his ability continuously over the past 30 years, and he is counting to put the community first.

Davis said his platform focuses on agriculture and infrastructure because people in the region want to see a change.

“How can we attract other businesses and companies to our area when we don’t have clean drinking water? Infrastructure is one of our number one problems, and it is my number one priority. The roads are horrible, the water is horrible, we have a bad sewage problem simply because all of our pipes were put in before we were born,” said Davis.

If elected, Davis said he wants people to come to him with concerns and questions, and that he will make himself accessible to voters.

For more information on the run-off elections head to the Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after getting stabbed on Louisiana Tech campus
Police detail timeline leading up to Louisiana Tech stabbings
Annie Richardson tragically died following a stabbing spree at Louisiana Tech. Richardson was a...
Ruston community mourns the loss of Annie Richardson, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech stabbings
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Officials say one person has been injured following a shooting in a Monroe neighborhood.
1 person killed following shooting in Monroe neighborhood, officials say
Students and members of the Ruston community gathered at Louisiana Tech for a candlelight vigil...
Louisiana State Police take lead on investigation into Louisiana Tech stabbings

Latest News

The run-off election is Saturday, November 18th, and the State Representative for District 21...
Two candidates running for District 21 State Representative
With a background in agriculture and business, James Davis said he believes he brings a unique...
Candidate James Davis vying for State Representative seat in District 21
Election Results: Winn Parish
2023 general elections: Winn Parish sheriff
Election Results: Winn Parish
2023 general elections: Winn Parish Police Juror District 3