Adopt a Pet: Meet Simon

Today was another furry Friday in the KNOE studio, and Roxanne Smith from Paws of NELA joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Simon.

Smith says Simon came to the shelter as a stray and is a very healthy puppy. She says Simon will be a large dog when fully grown so he should go to a home with plenty of room for him.

OPAS is having a free microchipping and vaccination event tomorrow, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the animal shelter. Smith says this event is first come, first serve so be sure to get there early. The animal shelter has enough vaccinations for 100 cats and 400 dogs.

OPAS is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You are encouraged to call beforehand at (318) 323-4032 and the shelter is located at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

