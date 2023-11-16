Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

USACE Vicksburg District to celebrate completion of Ouachita River levee resurfacing project

Ouachita River
Ouachita River(KNOE)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, La. (KNOE) - On Monday, November 20, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District will celebrate the completion of the Ouachita River Levee Crown Resurfacing Project.

The celebration will mark the delivery of 40 miles of resurfaced levees on the Ouachita River as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

The USACE Vicksburg District Commander Col. Christopher Klein, the Tensas Basin Levee Board District Project Manager Milton Beverly, and other partners will be in attendance.

The event will occur at the Terral River Service Inc. Rock Yard at 133 Riverton Camp Road in Columbia, La.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say one person has been injured following a shooting in a Monroe neighborhood.
1 person killed following shooting in Monroe neighborhood, officials say
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Mayor: One victim of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings has passed away
Woman dies after getting stabbed on Louisiana Tech campus
Police detail timeline leading up to Louisiana Tech stabbings
Annie Richardson tragically died following a stabbing spree at Louisiana Tech. Richardson was a...
Ruston community mourns the loss of Annie Richardson, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech stabbings
Monroe man arrested for possession of child pornography

Latest News

The 31-million-dollar facility is being built just past the Hobby Lobby Shopping Center near...
Groundbreaking Held for Chase Facility
LifeShare Blood Center and Louisiana Tech University worked together to host a replenishment...
LifeShare Hosts Replenishment Blood Drive for Louisiana Tech Stabbing Victims
The Louisiana State Police are taking the lead in the investigation. Tech PD will continue to...
State Police Investigating LA Tech Stabbings
ULM to hold prayer vigil for the victims of the Louisiana Tech stabbings