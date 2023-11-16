USACE Vicksburg District to celebrate completion of Ouachita River levee resurfacing project

COLUMBIA, La. (KNOE) - On Monday, November 20, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District will celebrate the completion of the Ouachita River Levee Crown Resurfacing Project.

The celebration will mark the delivery of 40 miles of resurfaced levees on the Ouachita River as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

The USACE Vicksburg District Commander Col. Christopher Klein, the Tensas Basin Levee Board District Project Manager Milton Beverly, and other partners will be in attendance.

The event will occur at the Terral River Service Inc. Rock Yard at 133 Riverton Camp Road in Columbia, La.

