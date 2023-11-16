ULM to hold prayer vigil for the victims of the Louisiana Tech stabbings

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This afternoon there will be a prayer vigil on the field of ULM’s baseball stadium starting at 5:30 p.m.

Members of the community will gather to pray for the victims of the tragic Louisiana Tech stabbings.

The prayer vigil will be open to the public. Attendees can enter at the gate near the third base side of the stadium.

The event will be sponsored by First Methodist Monroe and the Wesley Foundation.

Watch previous coverage of the tragic stabbing incident at Louisiana Tech:

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.