Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

State trooper dragged down interstate during traffic stop, arrest report says

The crash occurred on I-40 East near the Kingston Springs exit in Cheatham County, Tennessee.
By Danica Sauter and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A man was arrested after he drove off with a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper hanging out of his car, according to an arrest report.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on Wednesday around 1 p.m. after they saw a car tailgating another car at the Interstate 440 and Interstate 24 eastbound split.

The suspect, Michael Moore, eventually slowed and yielded to the right shoulder near mile marker 54, police said. The trooper made his way over to Moore and said he was high and the car wasn’t in park, according to the report.

Police said Moore was asked to step out of the car and leave his wallet and phone inside the car. Moore opened the driver-side door and became fidgety, reaching for the left bottom of the driver’s seat.

With Moore’s hand on the bottom of the driver’s seat, the trooper opened the driver-side door and reached into the car to turn it off. Then Moore drove off with the trooper hanging out of the car, according to the report.

The trooper was eventually able to get into the car and steer the car into a concrete wall.

After struggling, the trooper was able to detain Moore.

After Moore was arrested, the officer searched the car and said they found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a loaded gun on the bottom left side of the driver’s seat.

Moore was arrested with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a first responder.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say one person has been injured following a shooting in a Monroe neighborhood.
1 person killed following shooting in Monroe neighborhood, officials say
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Mayor: One victim of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings has passed away
Woman dies after getting stabbed on Louisiana Tech campus
Police detail timeline leading up to Louisiana Tech stabbings
Ruston community mourns the loss of Annie Richardson, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech stabbings
Shots fired generic graphic.
Authorities respond to shots fired in Vidalia, 4 subjects detained

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 11/16
FILE - Oakland Athletics fans in right field yell behind signs protesting the team's potential...
The Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas has been approved by MLB owners, AP sources says
Now you can eat even more chicken as Chick-fil-A rolls out its new drone delivery system....
Chick-fil-A testing drone delivery at some locations
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
Family says wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
Now you can eat even more chicken as Chick-fil-A rolls out its new drone delivery system....
Chick-fil-A testing drone delivery at some locations