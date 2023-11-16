Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Reeves Memorial Medical Center holds groundbreaking for new location

The center will cost $25 million and will have state-of-the-art facilities including dental and women’s health care.
By Kyndall Jones
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERNICE, La. (KNOE) - The town of Bernice held a groundbreaking for the new Reeves Memorial Medical Center today (Nov. 15). The center will cost $25 million and will have state-of-the-art facilities including dental and women’s health care.

“With this project, this is something that we’ve been planning for years now. The hospital celebrated three years ago. We’re celebrating its fiftieth anniversary. So, we began planning for the future and want to plan something for the next 50 years to take care of this community,” said the CEO of Reeves Memorial Medical Center David Caston. “And this results in new jobs. This will be a bigger facility; provides more care - we’re gonna bring new services to the community.”

The facility is to be built on the grounds of the old Bernice High School. Generations of people attended the school and shared fond memories of their time there.

“This has been great for just Bernice in general to have this happen on this campus and to help the community like it’s gonna help. So this is just a great experience. Just being here,” said Bernice High alumnus Kim Kelley.

“To see the work and enthusiasm that’s gone into this, getting this facility put together is-is very heartwarming and a great thing for this whole area,” said Bob Lynn, Bernice High alumnus.

Watch more from ArkLaMiss Health

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Mayor: One victim of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings has passed away
Officials say one person has been injured following a shooting in a Monroe neighborhood.
1 person killed following shooting in Monroe neighborhood, officials say
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech student arrested following stabbing incident on campus
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police respond to stabbing at Louisiana Tech, one victim dead and three injured
The Ruston police are searching for a suspect accused of attempted second-degree homicide in a...
Ruston police searching for suspect accused of attempted second-degree homicide

Latest News

Reeves Memorial Medical Center Groundbreaking
Reeves Memorial Medical Center Groundbreaking
World Aids Day
Go Care Community Health Center to honor those with HIV for World AIDS Day
"Listen to H.E.R"
Louisiana Department of Health hosting town hall to address women’s health concerns
Over six million people are affected by Alzheimer’s, and while there is no cure for the...
November is marked as Alzheimer’s Awareness Month