Reeves Memorial Medical Center holds groundbreaking for new location

BERNICE, La. (KNOE) - The town of Bernice held a groundbreaking for the new Reeves Memorial Medical Center today (Nov. 15). The center will cost $25 million and will have state-of-the-art facilities including dental and women’s health care.

“With this project, this is something that we’ve been planning for years now. The hospital celebrated three years ago. We’re celebrating its fiftieth anniversary. So, we began planning for the future and want to plan something for the next 50 years to take care of this community,” said the CEO of Reeves Memorial Medical Center David Caston. “And this results in new jobs. This will be a bigger facility; provides more care - we’re gonna bring new services to the community.”

The facility is to be built on the grounds of the old Bernice High School. Generations of people attended the school and shared fond memories of their time there.

“This has been great for just Bernice in general to have this happen on this campus and to help the community like it’s gonna help. So this is just a great experience. Just being here,” said Bernice High alumnus Kim Kelley.

“To see the work and enthusiasm that’s gone into this, getting this facility put together is-is very heartwarming and a great thing for this whole area,” said Bob Lynn, Bernice High alumnus.

