Propositions on run-off election ballot

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Run-off elections are this weekend and today Emily Stogner with the City of Monroe joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about some of the propositions on the ballot.

Here are some of the tax propositions that will be on the ballot:

Proposition 1: Renew tax for operations rec facilities

Proposition 2: continue tax for municipal public safety services

Proposition 3: renew tax for maintenance drainage facilities

Polls will open on Nov. 18 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you plan on submitting an absentee ballot, those are due by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 17. You can find your nearest polling location here.

