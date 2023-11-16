Advertise
Propositions on run-off election ballot

Run-off elections are happening this weekend on Nov. 18 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Run-off elections are this weekend and today Emily Stogner with the City of Monroe joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about some of the propositions on the ballot.

Here are some of the tax propositions that will be on the ballot:

  • Proposition 1: Renew tax for operations rec facilities
  • Proposition 2: continue tax for municipal public safety services
  • Proposition 3: renew tax for maintenance drainage facilities

Polls will open on Nov. 18 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you plan on submitting an absentee ballot, those are due by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 17. You can find your nearest polling location here.

