Morris Chestnut to headline HBCU pitch competition; Grambling State University to compete

Baton Rouge, La. (KNOE) - Nexus Louisiana has announced that Morris Chestnut, executive producer of “Rebuilding Black Wall Street” and Hollywood actor will be the keynote speaker at the 2023 BizTech Challenge.

BizTech Challenge is a STEM-based pitch competition featuring students from Louisiana’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). At the event, Chestnut will share the impact of supporting Black entrepreneurs on building and sustaining Black wealth.

On Friday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m., seven teams from across the state will pitch their business ideas. Each team will have five minutes to present followed by two minutes to answer questions.

According to Nexus Louisina’s website, the top three teams will receive a total of $20,000 with up to $10,000 going to the first-place winner. The winning team will be selected based on innovation, business model and technical achievement.

Below is a list of the 2023 team finalists:

Grambling State University Team: SU(D)M Kiosk

Dillard University Team: Campus Connect

Southern University Law Center Team: Legal Lit

Southern University at New Orlean s Team: Cookie-Bytes

Southern University Team: Blue Pages

Southern University Team: ME Company

Xavior University Team: LegalEase



To learn more about the teams, purchase tickets to attend the BizTech Challenge, or for more information regarding the event, click here.

