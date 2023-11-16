Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested for possession of child pornography

(MGN)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) has arrested and charged 46-year-old Kenneth Boland for pornography involving juveniles.

According to authorities, in August of 2023, LSP SVU began an investigation into pornographic images of minors downloaded in the Monroe area. During the course of their investigation, they determined that Boland downloaded the child pornography.

Today (Nov. 15) a search warrant for Boland’s home was executed by authorities. During the search, they found a USB drive as well as an external hard drive that possessed child pornography belonging to Boland.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story once we have more information.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say one person has been injured following a shooting in a Monroe neighborhood.
1 person killed following shooting in Monroe neighborhood, officials say
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Mayor: One victim of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings has passed away
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech student arrested following stabbing incident on campus
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police respond to stabbing at Louisiana Tech, one victim dead and three injured
The Ruston police are searching for a suspect accused of attempted second-degree homicide in a...
Ruston police searching for suspect accused of attempted second-degree homicide

Latest News

Johnathon White, 29
Man wanted for kidnapping baby, stealing car in Louisiana arrested in Natchez
Governor-elect Jeff Landry named Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto as DEQ secretary.
Governor-elect Landry names first cabinet position
Reeves Memorial Medical Center Groundbreaking
Reeves Memorial Medical Center holds groundbreaking for new location
Reeves Memorial Medical Center Groundbreaking
Reeves Memorial Medical Center Groundbreaking