Man wanted for kidnapping baby, stealing car in Louisiana arrested in Natchez

Johnathon White, 29(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff and Patrice Clark
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested in Natchez after being wanted for kidnapping a baby and stealing a car in Louisiana.

According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, the man was wanted for four days before his arrest Wednesday.

Sheriff Patten says on November 11, Johnathan White, 29, stole a 2019 red Honda in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, with a 3-month-old baby inside the vehicle.

Johnathon White, 29(Louisiana State Police)

Louisiana State Troopers then initiated a traffic stop, but White kept on driving, sparking a police chase.

Patten says that because of White’s erratic driving, multiple agencies were called to help locate the suspect.

The 29-year-old eventually drove into Natchez where he took refuge at a family member’s home located on Maple Street.

He was arrested at the home Wednesday afternoon. The car was also recovered.

White faces at least six charges, including resisting an officer, child endangerment, aggravated flight from an officer, and domestic abuse battery. The suspect is being held at the Adams County jail and is awaiting transport back to Louisiana.

Patten says the baby is safe with his mother in Louisiana.

