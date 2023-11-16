Advertise
Louisiana State Police take lead on investigation into Louisiana Tech stabbings

Students and members of the Ruston community gathered at Louisiana Tech for a candlelight vigil in honor of the stabbing victims.
Students and members of the Ruston community gathered at Louisiana Tech for a candlelight vigil in honor of the stabbing victims.(KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Following the death of one of the four victims in the Louisiana Tech University stabbings, the Louisiana State Police are taking the lead in the investigation. Tech PD will continue to assist in the investigation.

Jacoby Johson, 23, attacked four women in the parking lot of Lambright Health and Wellness Center on Louisiana Tech’s campus. Two of the victims were severely injured. One of the four victims, Annie Richardson, died as a result of her injuries on Nov. 14.

Annie Richardson tragically died following a stabbing spree at Louisiana Tech. Richardson was a...
Annie Richardson tragically died following a stabbing spree at Louisiana Tech. Richardson was a well-known artist and loved by many in the community.(Source: Kelly Moore Clark // Bayou Life Magazine)

LSP encourages anyone with information and/or pictures and video to contact investigators at (318)-362-4597. Anonymous tips can also be reported through the LSP online reporting system or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

This is an ongoing investigation. LSP says more information will be released in coordination with the Lincoln Parish District Attorney’s Office at the appropriate time.

Watch previous coverage of the tragic stabbing incident at Louisiana Tech:

