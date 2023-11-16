KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Limited Rain Chances Friday, Sunshine Returns Over the Weekend

Are you a fan of the clouds? You’re in luck because we have more of it on tap for today. It’s also a warmer day with highs topping out near 70 degrees. As the low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico drifts away, a cold front to our west will approach the region. We cannot rule out a few isolated showers late tonight into Friday ahead of it. We’re not expecting widespread rain. Temperatures will aim for the low to mid 70s, Friday afternoon. Heading into the weekend, we have some great weather in store. Sunshine will fill the sky on Saturday, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s. Clouds return Sunday with highs near 70 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are on the cards for Monday. Some storms could be on the strong side. Stay tuned for updates! Cooler air moves in after Monday.

Today: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Afternoon temperatures top out near 70 degrees.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible after midnight. Lows bottom out in the upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs aiming for the low to mid 70s. There’s a slight chance of showers, mainly before noon.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds mixed. Highs will reach near 70 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms on tap. Highs aim for the middle 70s off a breezy southwest wind.

Tuesday: Some showers may linger in the morning. Otherwise, it’s a mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly day with highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Fall day with sunshine and highs in the middle 50s.

