KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast: Limited Rain Chances Friday, Sunshine Returns Over the Weekend

It’s another gloomy but warmer day. Temperatures aim for the upper 60s this afternoon. A few low 70s are also possible. As the low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico drifts away, a cold front to our west will approach the region. A few isolated showers will be possible late tonight into Friday ahead of it. We’re not expecting widespread rain, and it should be dry just in time for high school football games! We’ll see highs in the low to mid 70s Friday afternoon. Heading into the weekend, we have some great weather in store. Sunshine will fill the sky on Saturday, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s. Clouds return Sunday with highs near 70 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are on the cards for Monday. Some storms could become strong. Stay tuned for updates. Cooler weather is to follow.

Today: Cloudy and warmer. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

Tonight: Clouds linger, and lows bottom out near 60 degrees. A few isolated showers are possible after midnight.

Friday: Expect more cloud cover with highs aiming for the low to mid 70s. There’s a slight chance of showers, mainly before noon.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds mixed. Highs will reach near 70 degrees.

Monday: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms on tap. Highs aim for the middle 70s off a breezy southwest wind.

Tuesday: Some showers may linger in the morning. Otherwise, it’s a mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Fall day with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

