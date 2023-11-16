Advertise
How to manage diabetes with nutritionist Jen Avis

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, and today nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk more about the disease.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Avis says there are around 86 million people who have pre-diabetes and do not know it. She said some ways you can prevent diabetes if you are pre-diabetic are to lose 10% starting weight, walk or exercise 30 minutes a day/5 days a week, and stop drinking regular sodas and juices.

She also says there are supplements you can take to help combat diabetes such as cinnamon, berberine, holy basil, and gymnema.

