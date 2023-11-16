Advertise
2023 general elections: Winn Parish sheriff

Election Results: Winn Parish
Election Results: Winn Parish(Source: MGN // KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana General Election Day is on Saturday, Nov. 18.

To make it past the primary elections on Oct. 17, a candidate had to do one of two things. If a candidate in a race of three or more candidates received 50% plus one vote, then that candidate automatically won and no runoff election would be held. If no candidate received 50% plus one vote, the two with the most votes advanced to the general elections, which are Nov. 18.

Josh McCallister (NON) and Cranford Jorda, Jr. (NON) are facing off to see who will be the next Winn Parish sheriff.

Be sure to check back once polls close on Election Day at 8 p.m. to see election results.

RELATED: 2023 primary elections: Louisana & Northeast Louisiana projected winners

