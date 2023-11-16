2023 general elections: Winn Parish Police Juror District 3

WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana General Election Day is on Saturday, Nov. 18.

To make it past the primary elections on Oct. 17, a candidate had to do one of two things. If a candidate in a race of three or more candidates received 50% plus one vote, then that candidate automatically won and no runoff election would be held. If no candidate received 50% plus one vote, the two with the most votes advanced to the general elections, which are Nov. 18.

For the Winn Parish police juror District 3 spot, Kevin Pharr (R) and Darrell Franks (R) are running against each other.

Be sure to check back once polls close on Election Day at 8 p.m. to see who will be the next District 3 police juror for Winn Parish.

