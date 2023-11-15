Advertise
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in the ArkLaMiss

By Madison Remrey and Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Organizations and businesses across the ArkLaMiss are sharing in the holiday spirit by offering free meals on Thanksgiving day.

Check out the list below to find a location offering free meals near you:

Monroe

  • Jo-El’s (located at 903 N. 4th St.)
    • Jo-El’s will be serving and/or delivering Thanksgiving plates to anyone who needs a meal, according to the company’s Facebook page, beginning at 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. To reserve a plate for pickup or delivery, call Jo-El’s at (318)-600-4975.
  • Salvation Army (located at 105 Hart St.)
    • The Salvation Army of Monroe says they are serving plates on Thanksgiving day from 2-4 p.m. The free meals are open to anyone who needs them. Along with the plates, the organization will also be giving jackets and hygiene products to those who need them. For more information, call the Salvation Army of Monroe at (318)-325-1755.
  • Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar (located at 7601 Hwy 165)
    • The restaurant is hosting a free potluck on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. They are looking for volunteers to bring dressing, ham, pecan pie, chocolate pie, cheesecake, green beans, sweet potatoes, side items, paper towels, and paper plates. They are also looking for volunteers to help cook, serve, carve the turkey, deliver meals, and help clean up. You can donate or sign up to volunteer on MealTrain’s website.

We will continue to update this story as we learn of more events around the ArkLaMiss.

Do you know of any free Thanksgiving events happening in your area? Contact us by clicking here.

