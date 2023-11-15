West Monroe police awarded over $150K to enforce traffic safety

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department has been awarded $152,740.00 in grant money from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to help enforce traffic safety laws.

According to WMPD, the grant will help provide overtime funding to enforce DWI, occupant protection, and speed-related laws. The police department said they will also be using the grant to increase saturation patrols.

The following is a breakdown of the awarded categories:

Impaired Driving $94,850.00

Occupant Protection $49,875.00

Speeding $8,015.00



MPD and Louisiana State Police will conduct a Sobriety/Occupant Protection Checkpoint on Friday, Nov. 18, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. until midnight on a roadway inside the city limits of West Monroe.

