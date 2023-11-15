West Monroe High School officially names Kevin Davis as head football coach
Davis took over as interim head coach for Todd Garvin in Week two
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe High School removed the interim tag from Kevin Davis, officially naming his as head football coach. The Rebels went 7-3 after Davis took over for Todd Garvin in week two of the season. Davis’s resume includes 40 years of high school football coaching experience.
