Texas Avenue at Ouachita Avenue is temporarily closed for repairs

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Texas Avenue (LA 594) is closed at Ouachita Avenue.

The closure is necessary to allow the City of Monroe to do emergency repairs.

LA DOTD said that detour signage will be in place. Westbound LA 594 traffic should use Garrett Road to access I-20 to Texas Avenue Exit. Eastbound LA 594 traffic should use the Texas Avenue on-ramp to access I-20 to Garrett Road exit then back to LA 594.

All vehicles must detour.

Drivers should travel with caution through construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

To monitor road closures in your area, visit the LA DOTD’s website.

