Ruston community mourns the loss of Annie Richardson, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech stabbings

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston community is mourning the loss of local artist Annie Richardson, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings.

Richardson passed away last night (Nov. 14) at Shreveport Hospital after being taken off life support.

According to Richardson’s website, her art portfolio has been featured across the south including New Orleans, Houston, and in Monroe’s BayouLife Magazine.

Today (Nov. 15) students wrote notes to her family as well as the other three victims.

