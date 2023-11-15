Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Ruston community mourns the loss of Annie Richardson, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech stabbings

Richardson passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at Shreveport Hospital after being taken off life support.
By Nina Ghaedi and Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston community is mourning the loss of local artist Annie Richardson, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings.

Richardson passed away last night (Nov. 14) at Shreveport Hospital after being taken off life support.

According to Richardson’s website, her art portfolio has been featured across the south including New Orleans, Houston, and in Monroe’s BayouLife Magazine.

Today (Nov. 15) students wrote notes to her family as well as the other three victims.

RELATED STORIES
Police detail timeline leading up to Louisiana Tech stabbings
Louisiana Tech student arrested following stabbing incident on campus
LifeShare to host blood drive for Louisiana Tech stabbing victims
Ruston mayor addresses Louisiana Tech stabbings during press conference
Louisiana Tech SGA gathering student letters for stabbing victims and families
WATCH: Previous coverage of Louisiana Tech University stabbings

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Mayor: One victim of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings has passed away
Officials say one person has been injured following a shooting in a Monroe neighborhood.
1 person killed following shooting in Monroe neighborhood, officials say
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech student arrested following stabbing incident on campus
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police respond to stabbing at Louisiana Tech, one victim dead and three injured
The Ruston police are searching for a suspect accused of attempted second-degree homicide in a...
Ruston police searching for suspect accused of attempted second-degree homicide

Latest News

MPD said the victim of the shooting died after being transported to a local hospital. Officials...
Deadly Shooting on Heritage Circle
Richardson passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at Shreveport Hospital after being taken off...
Ruston Community Remembers Annie Richardson
Students and members of the Ruston community gathered at Louisiana Tech for a candlelight vigil...
Ruston community gathers for candlelight vigil to honor victims of the Louisiana Tech Stabbings
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 11/15