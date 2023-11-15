Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Pest control company to pay homeowner to let roaches in their home

FILE - A pest control company based in North Carolina is offering a homeowner $2,500 to release...
FILE - A pest control company based in North Carolina is offering a homeowner $2,500 to release cockroaches into their house.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most people would do anything to keep roaches out of their homes, but one pest control company wants to pay you to bring them in.

A North Carolina-based company, The Pest Informer, is offering $2,500 to a homeowner who will let them infest their home with American cockroaches.

It’s part of a study to help the company evaluate the effectiveness of a specific pest control technique.

If selected, you must live in your home for approximately 30 days, and you’re not allowed to use other pest control methods.

The company said it will resort to traditional cockroach treatment options if the new technique fails to eliminate the infestation within 30 days.

If you’re willing to take the risk, you have until Dec. 31 to apply on the company’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Mayor: One victim of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings has passed away
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech student arrested following stabbing incident on campus
Union Parish authorities on scene of drive-by shooting
The Ruston police are searching for a suspect accused of attempted second-degree homicide in a...
Ruston police searching for suspect accused of attempted second-degree homicide
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police respond to stabbing at Louisiana Tech, one victim dead and three injured

Latest News

Person being arrested by Port of Portland police
Shots fired at airport security checkpoint in Portland, Oregon
File - The Chevron Products Company El Segundo refinery is seen on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in El...
US producer prices slide 0.5% in October, biggest drop since 2020
There is a heavy police presence on Woodhaven Dr. in Monroe. Multiple police units are parked...
Heavy police presence on Woodhaven Dr. in Monroe
Video circulating on social media appears to show an officer strike a woman multiple times...
‘Not easy to watch’: Police respond to viral video of officer hitting woman
Shots fired generic graphic.
Authorities respond to shots fired in Vidalia, 4 subjects detained