NELA Children’s Museum celebrates 25 years

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum is celebrating 25 years and today Melissa Saye joined Good Morning ArkLAMiss to talk about their celebration this weekend.

The event is on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Children’s Museum and admission is $5. Trout Fishing in America will be performing at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time or at the door.

You can also purchase tickets for Santa’s Christmas Village here.

