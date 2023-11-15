Mayor: One victim of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings has passed away

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings has passed away.

LifeShare Blood Center and Louisiana Tech University are hosting a replenishment blood drive for the victims on Thursday, November 16, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Louisiana Tech University’s campus.

