Mayor: One victim of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings has passed away

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.(Source: KNOE)
By Nina Ghaedi and Kristin Hodges
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings has passed away.

LifeShare Blood Center and Louisiana Tech University are hosting a replenishment blood drive for the victims on Thursday, November 16, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Louisiana Tech University’s campus.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

