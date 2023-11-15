Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Louisiana Tech SGA gathering student letters for stabbing victims and families

The Louisiana Tech Student Government Association has set up an area in Tolliver Hall where...
The Louisiana Tech Student Government Association has set up an area in Tolliver Hall where students can write notes offering their thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the victims of the Nov. 13 stabbings.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Tech Student Government Association has set up an area in Tolliver Hall where students can write notes offering their thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the victims of the Nov. 13 stabbings.

In an email sent to students, SGA President Connor Smith said that students can place their notes inside the box at the back of Tolliver, where the SGA section is located. The letters will be presented to the victims and their families as an extension of the university’s love.

In a separate email sent to students, Louisiana Tech President Les Guice said, “I know that your messages of encouragement will mean a lot to the victims and their families.”

Guice added that counseling services are free to students in group and individual settings. To make an appointment, visit Keeny Hall 310, call (318)-257-2488, or visit their website here.

Related content
Tech student who helped stabbing victims: "God had me there at that moment for a reason"
Police respond to stabbing at Louisiana Tech, one dead and three people injured
Louisiana Tech president addresses students following stabbing incident on campus
Louisiana Tech student arrested following stabbing incident on campus
LifeShare to host blood drive for Louisiana Tech stabbing victims
Mayor: One victim of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings has passed away

WATCH: Previous coverage of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Mayor: One victim of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings has passed away
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech student arrested following stabbing incident on campus
The Ruston police are searching for a suspect accused of attempted second-degree homicide in a...
Ruston police searching for suspect accused of attempted second-degree homicide
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police respond to stabbing at Louisiana Tech, one victim dead and three injured
Union Parish authorities on scene of drive-by shooting

Latest News

High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE: Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023
2023 ArkLaMiss Christmas Events!
LifeShare Blood Center and Louisiana Tech University are working together to host a...
LifeShare to host blood drive for Louisiana Tech stabbing victims
A group of 67 local junior and senior high school students are mentored by Chase employees and...
Local mentoring program sparks new generation of leaders