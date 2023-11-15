Advertise
Louisiana Tech rolls past Lyon College in home opener

Bulldogs dominate Fighting Scots, 100-43
By Megan Murray
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech dominated Lyon College (Division III) in its home opener at the Thomas Assembly Center, 100-43. Isaiah Crawford (21 points, 8 rebounds, three steals) became the 45th Louisiana Tech basketball player to score 1,000 career points. Jaylin Henderson scored a game-high 24 points. Dravon Mangum recorded a double-double (11 points and 10 rebounds).

