KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Cloudy Tonight, Clouds Slowly Clearing into Weekend

It was a cloudy, dreary day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures only reaching the upper 50s. This type of weather, in particular, the temperatures, is what we would expect for late December into January. And while it has been cloudy and dreary, better weather is on the way for the weekend. Thursday will still be mostly cloudy, but warmer, with temperatures in the upper 60s. Friday will be even warmer, with temperatures in the low 70s. By the weekend, the sunshine returns with temperatures initially in the upper 60s. By Sunday, temperatures will reach the low 70s, although there will be a few more clouds. Early next week will bring our next chance for rain showers. The wet weather continues into Tuesday. It will be chilly Tuesday as well, with temperatures likely in the mid 50s. Sunshine then returns for next Wednesday.

