KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: Pleasant Through the Weekend, Rain Returns Next Week

The clouds remain locked in place this afternoon, with highs reaching the middle 60s. We keep the forecast area dry through the middle of the week as high pressure builds. Temperatures will be in the 70s as well, through Friday. Plan for a dry and seasonable weekend with sunshine. Another weather system arrives on Monday, bringing us our next chance of rain. It turns cooler on Tuesday.

Today: Cloudy. Highs will reach the middle 60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and warmer. Afternoon temperatures top out near 70 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs aiming for the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds mixed. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Some showers may linger. Otherwise, it’s a mostly cloudy and cooler day with highs in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.