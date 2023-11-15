KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Showers Fading Overnight, Pleasant Through the Weekend

It was a cloudy day with a few peeks of sunshine and rain showers. Tonight, and heading through the rest of the week, the weather will stay fairly dry with some clouds lingering. Temperatures reach the mid 70s by Friday after lingering in the mid 60s for the next couple of days. By the weekend, temperatures will be back into the upper 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. By Monday, clouds will be on the increase with rain showers likely late Monday. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s. The wet weather continues into Tuesday.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy with relatively warm conditions. Temperatures will lower low to mid 50s.

Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy and seasonal. Temperatures will reach into the mid 60s.

Thursday will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will be a partly cloudy day. It will be warmer than the last few days, with temperatures reaching the mid 70s.

Saturday will be a sunny, seasonal weather day. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny and seasonal day. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Monday will be a mostly cloudy day with rain late in the day. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be a day with rain showers. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.