Authorities respond to shots fired in Vidalia, 4 subjects detained

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Vidalia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 7:16 p.m. on Nov. 14 near North Magnolia St. and Florida St.

When officers arrived to investigate, they received additional reports of several people running from North Oak St. toward the old ball fields. Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Ferriday Police Department helped detain four subjects.

VPD says there is no direct threat to the public and the situation is under control.

This incident is still under investigation. Authorities ask if anyone has information concerning this incident, contact the Vidalia Police Department. at (318) 336-5254.

