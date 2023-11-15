1 person killed following shooting in Monroe neighborhood, officials say

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The Monroe Police Department said the victim of the shooting, a 20-year-old man, died after being transported to a local hospital. Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect.

“If you live in this area and have security cameras, please review your security cameras from 11-14-23 at 11:30 p.m. to 11-15-23 at 7:42 a.m. for any unusual activity. Specifically, MPD detectives are looking for a gray Dodge Charger,” MPD says.

If you have any footage or tips relevant to the investigation can contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-2274.

This is an updated story. Read below for previous information.

UPDATE: Neville Junior High has been placed on a soft lockdown due to the shooting.

UPDATE: Matt Schmitz with the Monroe Police Department tells KNOE officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Heritage Circle around 7:40 a.m. in response to a shooting.

Schmitz confirmed that one person was injured as a result.

This is an updated story. Read below for previous information.

A KNOE reporter says there is a heavy police presence on Woodhaven Dr. at the intersection of Townhouse Dr. There are multiple police units parked on the road.

This is all the information we have at this time. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

.@MonroePoliceLA responded to a #shooting on Heritage Circle this morning. A spokesperson says one person was taken to the hospital. Here you can see them combing for clues on the street & in the trash. Check for updates on .@KNOE8 at noon. pic.twitter.com/mQJkNONC4m — Jasmine Anderson (@jayandersontv) November 15, 2023

1 person injured following shooting in Monroe neighborhood, officials say

1 person injured following shooting in Monroe neighborhood, officials say

1 person injured following shooting in Monroe neighborhood, officials say

1 person injured following shooting in Monroe neighborhood, officials say

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.