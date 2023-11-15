Advertise
1 person injured following shooting in Monroe neighborhood, officials say

Officials say one person has been injured following a shooting in a Monroe neighborhood.
Officials say one person has been injured following a shooting in a Monroe neighborhood.(Source: KNOE)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Neville Junior High has been placed on a soft lockdown due to the shooting.

UPDATE: Matt Schmitz with the Monroe Police Department tells KNOE officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Heritage Circle around 7:40 a.m. in response to a shooting.

Schmitz confirmed that one person was injured as a result.

This is an updated story. Read below for previous information.

A KNOE reporter says there is a heavy police presence on Woodhaven Dr. at the intersection of Townhouse Dr. There are multiple police units parked on the road.

This is all the information we have at this time. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

