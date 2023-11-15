1 person injured following shooting in Monroe neighborhood, officials say

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Neville Junior High has been placed on a soft lockdown due to the shooting.

UPDATE: Matt Schmitz with the Monroe Police Department tells KNOE officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Heritage Circle around 7:40 a.m. in response to a shooting.

Schmitz confirmed that one person was injured as a result.

This is an updated story.

A KNOE reporter says there is a heavy police presence on Woodhaven Dr. at the intersection of Townhouse Dr. There are multiple police units parked on the road.

This is all the information we have at this time.

