Zoo Buddy: Box Turtle!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re highlighting the box turtles at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe! General Curator Lisa Taylor says there are multiple species of box turtles.

She says they can camouflage well and hinge their shells over their faces to protect themselves.

Their shells are very sensitive, so they can feel when you touch them.

You may see one of these guys crossing the road, but Taylor encourages you to help them get to safer ground and leave them alone. Sometimes people will take them home as pets, but Taylor says they live in a one-mile territory so it’s best not to move them because it alters their habitat.

She says they usually stick to eating vegetation.

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and you can get involved with the zoo by visiting their Facebook page.

