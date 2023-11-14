Union Parish authorities on scene of drive-by shooting

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Farmerville Police Department and Union Parish Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a drive-by shooting where they say several houses were damaged by gunfire.

Authorities ask residents to avoid the areas of Gulley St. and E Jackson St.

This is all the information we have at this time. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

