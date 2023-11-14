Advertise
Tech student who helped stabbing victims: “God had me there at that moment for a reason”

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.(Source: KNOE)
By Kristin Hodges
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - In a news conference Monday, Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker thanked the Ruston community for the outpouring of support following a stabbing where four people were hurt on Louisiana Tech University’s campus.

Louisiana Tech Police, Ruston Fire, EMS, Ruston Police and the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene. Mayor Walker said an 18-year-old college student took two of the victims to the hospital before first responders even got the call for help.

Colin Campbell, a freshman cyber engineering student from Minden, released this statement to KNOE through his father, Tracy Campbell:

Mayor Walker also thanked the North Louisiana Medical Center staff for their work in treating the two patients transported there, saying, “They did an incredible job.”

