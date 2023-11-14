Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Ruston police searching for suspect accused of attempted second-degree homicide

The Ruston police are searching for a suspect accused of attempted second-degree homicide in a...
The Ruston police are searching for a suspect accused of attempted second-degree homicide in a shooting that happened on Nov. 9.(Source: Ruston Police Department)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in a shooting that happened in Ruston on Hwy 33 near the intersection of Hodges Rd.

RPD responded to a report of a victim at the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 9. The victim sustained three gunshot wounds and was airlifted to Shreveport from the Ruston Airport for immediate medical attention.

The suspect has been identified as Kenneth “Kino” Anderson. He is wanted for attempted second-degree homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact RPD at (318) 255-4141 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 255-1111. Callers will remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment.

WATCH: ArkLaMiss Crime Watch

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech student arrested following stabbing incident on campus
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Ruston mayor addresses Louisiana Tech stabbings during press conference
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Tech student who helped stabbing victims: “God had me there at that moment for a reason”
WMHS named Kevin Davis the head coach of the school's football program.
West Monroe High School names Kevin Davis head football coach

Latest News

Union Parish authorities on scene of drive-by shooting
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech president addresses students following stabbing incident on campus
This week is Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week and today Caroline Marshall...
Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week
We’re highlighting the box turtles at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe!
Zoo Buddy: Box Turtles!