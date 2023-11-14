Ruston police searching for suspect accused of attempted second-degree homicide

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in a shooting that happened in Ruston on Hwy 33 near the intersection of Hodges Rd.

RPD responded to a report of a victim at the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 9. The victim sustained three gunshot wounds and was airlifted to Shreveport from the Ruston Airport for immediate medical attention.

The suspect has been identified as Kenneth “Kino” Anderson. He is wanted for attempted second-degree homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact RPD at (318) 255-4141 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 255-1111. Callers will remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment.

