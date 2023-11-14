Advertise
Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week

This week is Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week and today Caroline Marshall joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk more about the organization.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This week is Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week and today Caroline Marshall joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk more about the organization.

The collection week runs from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20. Marshall says each box Operation Christmas Child puts together is an opportunity to share the gospel.

Each box gets sent to children in third-world countries. Each box comes with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies.

If you would like to pack a box, you can find a drop-off location here.

