Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Louisiana Tech president addresses students following stabbing incident on campus

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Lousiana Tech University President Les Guice sent an email to students regarding the stabbing incident that happened on campus yesterday morning.

RELATED: Louisiana Tech student arrested following stabbing incident on campus

President Guice sent out the following statement:

Yesterday was a tragic day for our faculty, staff, students, and friends across this community. As you may know, several people from our campus and community were tragically victimized outside our Lambright Sports and Wellness Center after leaving their early morning class. As reported yesterday, a suspect was apprehended immediately after the incident and placed in custody. I am grateful to our campus and community first-responders for responding so quickly to the incident and ensuring that the victims received emergency response and support.

We will continue our thoughts and prayers for those victims. We will also stand by those of you who may need additional support in dealing with this throughout the coming days. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you are struggling or just need to talk to someone.

Counseling Services are available to students individually and in a group setting at no charge. Appointments can be made by visiting Keeny Hall 310, calling 318.257.2488, or through the website at https://www.latech.edu/counseling-services/.

A special counseling group offering began yesterday at 3 p.m. and will run through the week to provide a space to process emotions following the unexpected event.

Louisiana Tech President Les Guice

RELATED: Tech student who helped stabbing victims: “God had me there at that moment for a reason”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech student arrested following stabbing incident on campus
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Ruston mayor addresses Louisiana Tech stabbings during press conference
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Tech student who helped stabbing victims: “God had me there at that moment for a reason”
WMHS named Kevin Davis the head coach of the school's football program.
West Monroe High School names Kevin Davis head football coach

Latest News

Union Parish authorities on scene of drive-by shooting
This week is Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week and today Caroline Marshall...
Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week
This week is Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week and today Caroline Marshall...
Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week
Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker held a press conference to discuss the Nov. 13 stabbings on Louisiana...
Ruston mayor addresses stabbing at Louisiana Tech that left four injured