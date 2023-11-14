Advertise
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Limited Rain Chances Today, Pleasant Through the Week

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
It’s another cloudy and seasonable day across the ArkLaMiss with limited rain chances. Have the rain gear on standby in case of a passing shower. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 60s. A few showers may linger overnight, with lows falling into the lower 50s. It will be a touch cooler on Wednesday. Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures warm into the low to mid 60s. Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures reaching the mid 70s. The weekend brings sunshine, and highs will be in the 60s. Our next best chance of rain is not until Monday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures max out in the upper 60s, seasonable for this time of year.

Tonight: Few showers may linger. Otherwise, it’s a mostly cloudy night with lows falling into the lower 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer. Afternoon temperatures top out in the upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs aiming for the middle 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Temperatures will top out in the middle 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds mixed. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs are in the middle 60s.

