Go Care Community Health Center to honor those with HIV for World AIDS Day

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In observance of World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, the Go Care Community Health Center will be holding an event honoring those in the community who have been diagnosed with HIV as well as those who have died from the virus.

Currently, 1.2 million people in the U.S. and 39 million people worldwide are living with HIV, according to Go Care. Approximately 36 million people have died of AIDS-related illnesses, making it one of the deadliest pandemics in history.

The Go Care Community Health Center will create a candlelight labyrinth, with each candle symbolizing the 938 people in the region who have died from HIV since the beginning of the epidemic. There will be a space for visitors to light a candle in memory of a loved one in the center of the labyrinth.

The event starts at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 and is open to the public.

