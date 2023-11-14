Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Go Care Community Health Center to honor those with HIV for World AIDS Day

World Aids Day
World Aids Day(WLBT)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In observance of World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, the Go Care Community Health Center will be holding an event honoring those in the community who have been diagnosed with HIV as well as those who have died from the virus.

Currently, 1.2 million people in the U.S. and 39 million people worldwide are living with HIV, according to Go Care. Approximately 36 million people have died of AIDS-related illnesses, making it one of the deadliest pandemics in history.

The Go Care Community Health Center will create a candlelight labyrinth, with each candle symbolizing the 938 people in the region who have died from HIV since the beginning of the epidemic. There will be a space for visitors to light a candle in memory of a loved one in the center of the labyrinth.

The event starts at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 and is open to the public.

WATCH ArkLaMiss Health

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police respond to stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech student arrested following stabbing incident on campus
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Ruston mayor addresses Louisiana Tech stabbings during press conference
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Tech student who helped stabbing victims: “God had me there at that moment for a reason”
Kendale Liles
West Monroe man stabs friend after dispute over toilet paper

Latest News

Several houses were damaged by gunfire.
Drive-By Shooting in Farmerville
High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE: Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023
Major Robert Hodges and Major Frank Besson
Names to watch in search for new head of Louisiana State Police
2023 ArkLaMiss Christmas Events!